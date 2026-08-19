World Peace Price Today

The live World Peace (PEACE) price today is $ 0, with a 3.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEACE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEACE.

World Peace currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 42,629, with a circulating supply of 995.65M PEACE. During the last 24 hours, PEACE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00122705, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEACE moved -0.20% in the last hour and -21.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

World Peace (PEACE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.63K$ 42.63K $ 42.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.63K$ 42.63K $ 42.63K Circulation Supply 995.65M 995.65M 995.65M Total Supply 995,647,322.0 995,647,322.0 995,647,322.0

The current Market Cap of World Peace is $ 42.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEACE is 995.65M, with a total supply of 995647322.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.63K.