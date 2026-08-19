What is the current price of World Of Claudecraft?

The live price of World Of Claudecraft (WOC) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is World Of Claudecraft positioned in the market?

World Of Claudecraft currently sits at market rank #4570, supported by a market capitalization of £101181.13192544430000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of WOC?

The circulating supply of WOC is 997267233.382792 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of World Of Claudecraft?

During the last 24 hours, World Of Claudecraft traded within a range of £ (24-hour low) and £ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is World Of Claudecraft from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

World Of Claudecraft reached an all-time high of £, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is WOC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for World Of Claudecraft?

The current price movement of -0.09% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,MMO. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.