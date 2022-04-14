World Friendship Cash (WFCA) Tokenomics
WFCA is committed to building a digital economy that transcends the virtual and the real to solve the social and economic problems that Japan is currently facing, combine Japan's soft power with its hard power, and empower Japanese industries to enter the digital age.
WFCA will create a metaverse platform that deeply integrates Japanese anime culture and traditional craftsman spirit. We will develop the anime NFT market to support creators to digitise their works through NFT, establish a virtual shopping mall to sell high-quality products from all over Japan, and open offline physical stores to form an O2O closed loop.
Meanwhile, WFCA is applying to become a blockchain bank that not only supports crypto assets, but also provides complete legal tender account services. We will also build financial infrastructures such as exchanges, asset custody platforms, and asset management terminals.
The goal of WFCA is to become a bridge between the virtual world and the real world, creating a new digital economy system. We welcome every creator and product producer to join this new digital ecosystem. Let's step into the new era of Web3 together!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for World Friendship Cash (WFCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of World Friendship Cash (WFCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WFCA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WFCA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
WFCA Price Prediction
