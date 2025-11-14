World Computer Money (WCM) is a community-driven ERC-20 token on Ethereum that plays on the long-standing “world computer” narrative around the Ethereum Virtual Machine. The project positions WCM as a cultural/meme asset rather than a protocol with promised yields or product features. It exists primarily for on-chain transfer and trading, with initial liquidity and price discovery occurring on Uniswap; the project communicates via its X account and Telegram.