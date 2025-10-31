World Computer Money (WCM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00125507$ 0.00125507 $ 0.00125507 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.19% Price Change (1D) -2.44% Price Change (7D) -2.83% Price Change (7D) -2.83%

World Computer Money (WCM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WCM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WCM's all-time high price is $ 0.00125507, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WCM has changed by +0.19% over the past hour, -2.44% over 24 hours, and -2.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

World Computer Money (WCM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.02K$ 45.02K $ 45.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.02K$ 45.02K $ 45.02K Circulation Supply 924.93M 924.93M 924.93M Total Supply 924,929,416.8968393 924,929,416.8968393 924,929,416.8968393

The current Market Cap of World Computer Money is $ 45.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WCM is 924.93M, with a total supply of 924929416.8968393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.02K.