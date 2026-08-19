World Collective Oil Reserve Price Today

The live World Collective Oil Reserve (WCOR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WCOR.

World Collective Oil Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 129,066, with a circulating supply of 999.98M WCOR. During the last 24 hours, WCOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02498724, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WCOR moved -0.01% in the last hour and -15.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 949.60.

World Collective Oil Reserve (WCOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 129.07K$ 129.07K $ 129.07K Volume (24H) $ 949.60$ 949.60 $ 949.60 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 129.07K$ 129.07K $ 129.07K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,982,011.802096 999,982,011.802096 999,982,011.802096

The current Market Cap of World Collective Oil Reserve is $ 129.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 949.60. The circulating supply of WCOR is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999982011.802096. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.07K.