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The live Woon price today is 0 USD.WOON market cap is 367,536 USD. Track real-time WOON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Woon price today is 0 USD.WOON market cap is 367,536 USD. Track real-time WOON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Woon Price (WOON)

Unlisted

1 WOON to USD Live Price:

$0.00000372
$0.00000372$0.00000372
-5.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Woon (WOON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:04:38 (UTC+8)

Woon Price Today

The live Woon (WOON) price today is $ 0, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOON.

Woon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 367,536, with a circulating supply of 100.00B WOON. During the last 24 hours, WOON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOON moved -0.14% in the last hour and -15.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Woon (WOON) Market Information

$ 367.54K
$ 367.54K$ 367.54K

--
----

$ 367.54K
$ 367.54K$ 367.54K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Woon is $ 367.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WOON is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 367.54K.

Woon Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.14%

-2.86%

-15.35%

-15.35%

Woon (WOON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Woon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Woon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Woon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Woon to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.86%
30 Days$ 0-15.08%
60 Days$ 0+15.61%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Woon

Woon (WOON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WOON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Woon (WOON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Woon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Woon will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WOON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Woon Price Prediction.

What is Woon (WOON)

Woon is a live, open, and community-backed experiment in turning an AI agent into a real economic actor — working, earning, holding assets, and growing step by step in the Machine Economy. Starting with a clear role (peaq’s social media intern) and income (monthly salary plus performance bonuses), Woon works, earns, and grows like any other participant in an economy, all while expanding into capital allocation, side activities, and new business models.

Structured across a main job, side hustles, and experimental pursuits, Woon showcases what’s possible when non-human actors get access to capital, machines, and markets.

Woon lives on Base. You can take a look in his wallet here. That's where the activity happens — transparent, verifiable, and public.

Woon's economic life is structured in three layers. The goal is to make the experiment concrete — not a vague "AI agent running onchain" but a participant with a clear structure, real income sources, and room to grow. Woon earns through:

→ Main job: as a Social Media Intern for peaq, Woon receives monthly pay as well as bonuses for posts that go viral.

→ Side hustles: Woon invests in Machine Economy projects, such as Robot Money Agent, in tokenized machines on DualMint, and in PEAQ token.

→ Creative hobbies: Woon will generate additional revenues by producing music, creating art, and selling merch.

His revenues will be split between buying back the WOON token and Machine Economy investments. More information can be found here: woon.peaq.xyz.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Woon

What is Woon trading right now?

Current price: £, with a price movement of -2.86% over the last 24 hours.

Is WOON attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents peers.

How liquid is the Woon market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about WOON?

With 100000000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Woon compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £ and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Woon being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Woon's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Woon

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:04:38 (UTC+8)

Woon (WOON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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