Woofy Price Today

The live Woofy (WOOFY) price today is $ 0.00195371, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOOFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00195371 per WOOFY.

Woofy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,576, with a circulating supply of 14.63M WOOFY. During the last 24 hours, WOOFY traded between $ 0.00192084 (low) and $ 0.00197004 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00267657, while the all-time low was $ 0.00157802.

In short-term performance, WOOFY moved -- in the last hour and -0.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.17K.

Woofy (WOOFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.58K$ 28.58K $ 28.58K Volume (24H) $ 1.17K$ 1.17K $ 1.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.58K$ 28.58K $ 28.58K Circulation Supply 14.63M 14.63M 14.63M Total Supply 14,626,697.93539469 14,626,697.93539469 14,626,697.93539469

The current Market Cap of Woofy is $ 28.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.17K. The circulating supply of WOOFY is 14.63M, with a total supply of 14626697.93539469. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.58K.