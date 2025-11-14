WOMO is a DeFi protocol built on Sonic that turns capital into a game. Through rebasing, bonding, and yield farming, users compete to accumulate scarce $WM tokens as supply shrinks every 15 minutes. Backed by a growing treasury, WOMO blends game theory, degen culture, and value compression to create a race for wealth - where strategy is everything. Delivering sticky liquidity and TVL, WOMO creates very unique mechanics for capital utilization on the Sonic network, designed to bootstrap demand and user adoption. An actively managed treasury will create deeper liquidity and leverage yield opportunities.