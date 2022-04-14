Wombat (WOMBAT) Tokenomics
Wombat is a Web 3 Gaming Platform and is the only app a gamer needs to discover & play high-quality Web 3 games and to access & interact with NFTs on all major blockchains. Wombat empowers gamers to participate in the virtual economy, monetize playing time & achievements and adds a social dimension to gaming NFTs ownership
The overall goal for the Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform is to become a social gaming experience ("The Wombatverse") based upon NFTs. In this Wombatverse, users can act and react to NFTs they or their friends own and transact with, customize their avatars and their apps and share their own gaming successes and adventures with the outside world.
There are 3.2B gamers in the Web 2 world. With the rise of interest in play-to-earn games, there is still a lack of easy onboarding and game discovery solutions for everyday players. Wombat brings millions of gamers from Web 2 into Web 3 by offering the smoothest experience at the nexus of both worlds.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wombat (WOMBAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WOMBAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WOMBAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
