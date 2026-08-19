Wombat Exchange Price Today

The live Wombat Exchange (WOM) price today is $ 0, with a 17.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOM.

Wombat Exchange currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 145,871, with a circulating supply of 195.77M WOM. During the last 24 hours, WOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.084, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOM moved +21.80% in the last hour and +18.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.00K.

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 145.87K$ 145.87K $ 145.87K Volume (24H) $ 6.00K$ 6.00K $ 6.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 745.13K$ 745.13K $ 745.13K Circulation Supply 195.77M 195.77M 195.77M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wombat Exchange is $ 145.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.00K. The circulating supply of WOM is 195.77M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 745.13K.