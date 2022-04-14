WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP) Tokenomics
WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP) Information
What Is WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP)? WSPP is a token that fans use to help each other with the world's poor with blockchain technology and running on Binance Smart Chain.
What makes WolfSafePoorPeople different from every other Token? We are a team of experienced blockchain developers and are willing to dedicate your time to take this project to the next level, so we can reduce poverty in the world by helping each other!
What Is Mission ? Our mission is to make the world's eyes open that humans are social creatures who are very dependent on others.For this reason, forming a good ecosystem with cryptocurrency masters will make it easier for us to help every poor person in the world.
What IS Vision ? Our vision is to reduce poverty in the world by means of which everyone has the right to have WSPP tokens that can be stored in their wallets. That way, it has helped our program in reducing poverty so that price changes will take effect as planned. After that our next program will make a large donation to every poor person in the world regardless of which country.
WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WSPP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WSPP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WSPP's tokenomics, explore WSPP token's live price!
WSPP Price Prediction
Want to know where WSPP might be heading? Our WSPP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.