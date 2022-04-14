WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP) Information

What Is WolfSafePoorPeople (WSPP)? WSPP is a token that fans use to help each other with the world's poor with blockchain technology and running on Binance Smart Chain.

What makes WolfSafePoorPeople different from every other Token? We are a team of experienced blockchain developers and are willing to dedicate your time to take this project to the next level, so we can reduce poverty in the world by helping each other!

What Is Mission ? Our mission is to make the world's eyes open that humans are social creatures who are very dependent on others.For this reason, forming a good ecosystem with cryptocurrency masters will make it easier for us to help every poor person in the world.

What IS Vision ? Our vision is to reduce poverty in the world by means of which everyone has the right to have WSPP tokens that can be stored in their wallets. That way, it has helped our program in reducing poverty so that price changes will take effect as planned. After that our next program will make a large donation to every poor person in the world regardless of which country.