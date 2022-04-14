Woke Chain (GOWOKE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Woke Chain (GOWOKE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Woke Chain (GOWOKE) Information

Woke Chain is not just a cryptocurrency, it's a movement. The perfect blend of satire, humor, and financial opportunity.

With a supply of 823,900,000... $GOWOKE is about ensuring inclusivity and everyone getting their fair share, while leveraging the speed and power of Solana Blockchain to create the best user experience.

All social media content and works related to Woke Chain are a parody and should be viewed as such.

Official Website:
https://wokechain.fun/

Market Cap:
$ 74.48K
Total Supply:
$ 823.95M
Circulating Supply:
$ 823.95M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 74.48K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00140247
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00005501
Current Price:
$ 0
Woke Chain (GOWOKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Woke Chain (GOWOKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GOWOKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GOWOKE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GOWOKE's tokenomics, explore GOWOKE token's live price!

GOWOKE Price Prediction

Want to know where GOWOKE might be heading? Our GOWOKE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.