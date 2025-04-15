Wizardia Price (WZRD)
The live price of Wizardia (WZRD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.89K USD. WZRD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wizardia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wizardia price change within the day is +5.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 105.13M USD
During today, the price change of Wizardia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wizardia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wizardia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wizardia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+6.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-30.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wizardia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
+5.17%
+11.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wizardia is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) online role-playing strategy game built on three core gameplay pillars: innovative turn-based combat, base-building with sophisticated economy model at its heart, player-decision driven game evolution. Each player gets to part take in or even specialize in different game modes such as PvP and PvE battles, base-building and exploration, item crafting and research of crafting recipes. Wizardia rewards those who contribute to the games metaverse and its real-valued economy system so there are no one-way investments.
