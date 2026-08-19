Wisdomise AI Price Today

The live Wisdomise AI (WSDM) price today is $ 0, with a 12.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSDM.

Wisdomise AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,810.11, with a circulating supply of 846.05M WSDM. During the last 24 hours, WSDM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.134712, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WSDM moved +16.09% in the last hour and -79.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.81K$ 10.81K $ 10.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.78K$ 12.78K $ 12.78K Circulation Supply 846.05M 846.05M 846.05M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wisdomise AI is $ 10.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WSDM is 846.05M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.78K.