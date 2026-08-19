Wisdomise AI Price (WSDM)
The live Wisdomise AI (WSDM) price today is $ 0, with a 12.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSDM.
Wisdomise AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,810.11, with a circulating supply of 846.05M WSDM. During the last 24 hours, WSDM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.134712, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WSDM moved +16.09% in the last hour and -79.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Wisdomise AI is $ 10.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WSDM is 846.05M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.78K.
+16.09%
-12.31%
-79.21%
-79.21%
During today, the price change of Wisdomise AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wisdomise AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wisdomise AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wisdomise AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-70.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-89.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Wisdomise AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Wisdomise, established in 2021 by a team of MIT and McKinsey alumni, is a Swiss-regulated company aiming to make investments across the DeFi and CeFi spaces more accessible and profitable through a one-stop-shop AI-powered platform for investors and traders. At the very core of the offerings, “Wisdomise Brain” is an advanced multi-layer AI architecture that enhances financial decision-making by analyzing vast amounts of data, forecasting market trends, and executing trades with precision. The company operates from 4 offices globally: Switzerland, UAE, Estonia, and Taiwan, with relevant licenses across all these jurisdictions.
Key Highlights: Unique Founding Team: Co-founded by Dr. Fardad Zand (CEO) with a postdoc from MIT in Information Econometrics, former McKinsey Engagement Manager, and ex-Head of Strategy at Careem (Uber-acquired) & AJ (CMO) a serial entrepreneur rooted in Silicon Valley, having founded x3 multi-million dollar ventures and served ultra-tier1 brands in the MENA region over the past 16 years. Stellar Advisory Board: current/former members from MIT, Stanford, McKinsey, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, and Uber with their research impact ranking in the top 2% of all scientists. Marshall Van Alstyne, Wisdomise Chief Scientist has received more than 27,000 citations, includes a top 50 all-time article for Harvard Business Review, and was recognized by Thinkers 50 as among the most important management contributions globally. Research impact ranks in the top two percent of all scientists. Exceptional Engineering Talent: over half of the company’s engineers are internationally awarded programmers, cryptographers, and/or mathematicians. Strong Funding & Track Record since 2021: $9.5M total fundings. $6.5M in equity + $3M in private token rounds. Unique Team: 40% PhDs, 100% Masters, 30% gold/silver medals in international olympiads.
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What is the current price of Wisdomise AI?
Wisdomise AI is trading at £, representing a price movement of -12.31% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does WSDM compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -12.31% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If WSDM is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Wisdomise AI performing compared to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Polygon Ecosystem,AI Applications tokens?
Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Polygon Ecosystem,AI Applications segment, WSDM demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Wisdomise AI's market capitalization today?
The market cap of £7967.9118693302010000 positions WSDM at rank #7182, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from £ to £, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is WSDM trading?
Wisdomise AI has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact WSDM's valuation?
With 846049644.444442 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
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