wire bot Price Today

The live wire bot (WIRE) price today is $ 0, with a 18.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WIRE.

wire bot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 648,314, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WIRE. During the last 24 hours, WIRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00415868, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WIRE moved +6.56% in the last hour and -27.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 189.98K.

wire bot (WIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 648.31K$ 648.31K $ 648.31K Volume (24H) $ 189.98K$ 189.98K $ 189.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 648.31K$ 648.31K $ 648.31K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of wire bot is $ 648.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 189.98K. The circulating supply of WIRE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 648.31K.