Winternomics TV Price Today

The live Winternomics TV (WNTV) price today is $ 0.00416987, with a 12.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNTV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00416987 per WNTV.

Winternomics TV currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,167,557, with a circulating supply of 999.99M WNTV. During the last 24 hours, WNTV traded between $ 0.00306439 (low) and $ 0.00510613 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01195419, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WNTV moved -0.43% in the last hour and +2.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 116.21K.

Winternomics TV (WNTV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.17M$ 4.17M $ 4.17M Volume (24H) $ 116.21K$ 116.21K $ 116.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.17M$ 4.17M $ 4.17M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,991,371.923902 999,991,371.923902 999,991,371.923902

The current Market Cap of Winternomics TV is $ 4.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 116.21K. The circulating supply of WNTV is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999991371.923902. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.17M.