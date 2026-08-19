wintermolt Price Today

The live wintermolt (WINTERMOLT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WINTERMOLT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WINTERMOLT.

wintermolt currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,469, with a circulating supply of 85.90B WINTERMOLT. During the last 24 hours, WINTERMOLT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WINTERMOLT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

wintermolt (WINTERMOLT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.47K$ 35.47K $ 35.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.29K$ 41.29K $ 41.29K Circulation Supply 85.90B 85.90B 85.90B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of wintermolt is $ 35.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WINTERMOLT is 85.90B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.29K.