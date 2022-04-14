Winter Arc (WINTER) Tokenomics
Winter Arc (WINTER) Information
Winter arc is a based on an emerging trend all over social media platforms.
Winter arc stand for developing yourself to be a better person in the winter months of the years.
Its not just a coin. Its a movement
We aim to make on chain users better people, we aim to get them into the gym more often, eat healthier and gain a better confidence of themselves
We decided to create winter arc for those purposes as on chain users were not on their 'winter arc' as you would say.
Winter arc will be pushed for the remainder of winter and into 2025 too
Winter Arc (WINTER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Winter Arc (WINTER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Winter Arc (WINTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Winter Arc (WINTER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WINTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WINTER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WINTER's tokenomics, explore WINTER token's live price!
WINTER Price Prediction
Want to know where WINTER might be heading? Our WINTER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.