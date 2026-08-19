WINR Protocol Price Today

The live WINR Protocol (WINR) price today is $ 0.00353565, with a 1.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current WINR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00353565 per WINR.

WINR Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,133,412, with a circulating supply of 886.24M WINR. During the last 24 hours, WINR traded between $ 0.00339417 (low) and $ 0.00353732 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.147289, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WINR moved +1.88% in the last hour and -14.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.13K.

WINR Protocol (WINR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.13M$ 3.13M $ 3.13M Volume (24H) $ 5.13K$ 5.13K $ 5.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.13M$ 3.13M $ 3.13M Circulation Supply 886.24M 886.24M 886.24M Total Supply 886,239,942.5590059 886,239,942.5590059 886,239,942.5590059

The current Market Cap of WINR Protocol is $ 3.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.13K. The circulating supply of WINR is 886.24M, with a total supply of 886239942.5590059. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.13M.