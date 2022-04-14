Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Tokenomics
Winnie the Poodle is a charity-driven fantoken built on the Solana blockchain with the purpose of enhancing animal welfare, particularly focusing on dogs in shelters. Inspired by a real-life poodle named Winnie, this project financially aids the Joey’s Friends foundation, a well-regarded animal welfare group. By using $WINNIE tokens, supporters contribute directly to initiatives like rescuing, housing, and providing medical care for animals in need. This creates a seamless integration of digital assets with a mission to drive positive, tangible change for vulnerable dogs.
Understanding the tokenomics of Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WINNIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WINNIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
