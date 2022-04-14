Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Information Winnie the Poodle is a charity-driven fantoken built on the Solana blockchain with the purpose of enhancing animal welfare, particularly focusing on dogs in shelters. Inspired by a real-life poodle named Winnie, this project financially aids the Joey’s Friends foundation, a well-regarded animal welfare group. By using $WINNIE tokens, supporters contribute directly to initiatives like rescuing, housing, and providing medical care for animals in need. This creates a seamless integration of digital assets with a mission to drive positive, tangible change for vulnerable dogs. Official Website: https://winniethepoodle.dog/ Buy WINNIE Now!

Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.69K $ 35.69K $ 35.69K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.69K $ 35.69K $ 35.69K All-Time High: $ 0.01291401 $ 0.01291401 $ 0.01291401 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) price

Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WINNIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WINNIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WINNIE's tokenomics, explore WINNIE token's live price!

WINNIE Price Prediction Want to know where WINNIE might be heading? Our WINNIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WINNIE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!