Windoge98 Price (EXE)
The live price of Windoge98 (EXE) today is 0.12972 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EXE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Windoge98 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Windoge98 price change within the day is -5.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Windoge98 to USD was $ -0.0071180578939441.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Windoge98 to USD was $ -0.0008374852.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Windoge98 to USD was $ +0.0230497651.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Windoge98 to USD was $ +0.01465475104902497.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0071180578939441
|-5.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008374852
|-0.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0230497651
|+17.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01465475104902497
|+12.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Windoge98: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.13%
-5.20%
-8.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Windoge 98 is a nostalgic take on memecoins, designed as in ICRC-1 token on the Internet Computer (IC), This token is a nod to the Windows 98 operating system many of us grew up on, blending the world of classic computing and 90's aesthetics with state of the art blockchain technology. We are developing governance and onboarding dApps for the Internet Computer.
Understanding the tokenomics of Windoge98 (EXE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EXE token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 EXE to VND
₫3,413.5818
|1 EXE to AUD
A$0.1984716
|1 EXE to GBP
￡0.0959928
|1 EXE to EUR
€0.1115592
|1 EXE to USD
$0.12972
|1 EXE to MYR
RM0.55131
|1 EXE to TRY
₺5.1252372
|1 EXE to JPY
¥18.8042112
|1 EXE to RUB
₽10.195992
|1 EXE to INR
₹11.2155912
|1 EXE to IDR
Rp2,126.5570368
|1 EXE to KRW
₩178.1859864
|1 EXE to PHP
₱7.4147952
|1 EXE to EGP
￡E.6.5430768
|1 EXE to BRL
R$0.7121628
|1 EXE to CAD
C$0.1764192
|1 EXE to BDT
৳15.8569728
|1 EXE to NGN
₦200.4939348
|1 EXE to UAH
₴5.3872716
|1 EXE to VES
Bs13.23144
|1 EXE to PKR
Rs36.7470816
|1 EXE to KZT
₸67.2818724
|1 EXE to THB
฿4.228872
|1 EXE to TWD
NT$3.833226
|1 EXE to AED
د.إ0.4760724
|1 EXE to CHF
Fr0.1050732
|1 EXE to HKD
HK$1.0170048
|1 EXE to MAD
.د.م1.1817492
|1 EXE to MXN
$2.4620856