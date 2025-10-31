WILDWEST (WILDW) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00012903 24H High $ 0.00013832 All Time High $ 0.00026525 Lowest Price $ 0.00011856 Price Change (1H) +0.24% Price Change (1D) -4.17% Price Change (7D) -6.25%

WILDWEST (WILDW) real-time price is $0.00012999. Over the past 24 hours, WILDW traded between a low of $ 0.00012903 and a high of $ 0.00013832, showing active market volatility. WILDW's all-time high price is $ 0.00026525, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00011856.

In terms of short-term performance, WILDW has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, -4.17% over 24 hours, and -6.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WILDWEST (WILDW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 129.99K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 129.99K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WILDWEST is $ 129.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WILDW is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.99K.