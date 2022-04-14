Wife Changing Money (WIFE) Tokenomics
WIFE is the first token launched by HeyAnon on the Arena Social platform, built on the Avalanche network. Rooted in meme culture and DeFAI, WIFE captures the spirit of crypto-native humor and ambition. The motto “Wife Changing Money” plays on the idea that only in crypto can gains be so life-changing, you might just upgrade everything - even your wife. What makes WIFE unique is that it's the first token launched by HeyAnon.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wife Changing Money (WIFE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WIFE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WIFE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WIFE's tokenomics, explore WIFE token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.