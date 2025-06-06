WIDI Price (WIDI)
The live price of WIDI (WIDI) today is 0.00216919 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.17M USD. WIDI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WIDI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WIDI price change within the day is -18.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WIDI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WIDI price information.
During today, the price change of WIDI to USD was $ -0.000495883706939045.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WIDI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WIDI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WIDI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000495883706939045
|-18.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WIDI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.18%
-18.60%
-45.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Backed by the Solana Foundation with first of its kind tools & apps (Overlimit Grantee). The first and only mobile-native AI-powered App on Solana. WIDI App lets you auto-copy top traders without hunting for wallets and tap into AI-powered pre-trade analysis. Trading Leaders set their rules and earn fees every time someone copy their trades. The governance token $WIDI unlocks app perks and Hedge Fund access.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WIDI to VND
₫57.08223485
|1 WIDI to AUD
A$0.0033188607
|1 WIDI to GBP
￡0.0015835087
|1 WIDI to EUR
€0.0018871953
|1 WIDI to USD
$0.00216919
|1 WIDI to MYR
RM0.0091539818
|1 WIDI to TRY
₺0.0851840913
|1 WIDI to JPY
¥0.3114739921
|1 WIDI to RUB
₽0.1675482356
|1 WIDI to INR
₹0.1862249615
|1 WIDI to IDR
Rp35.5604861136
|1 WIDI to KRW
₩2.9392741419
|1 WIDI to PHP
₱0.1206937316
|1 WIDI to EGP
￡E.0.1076568997
|1 WIDI to BRL
R$0.0121257721
|1 WIDI to CAD
C$0.0029500984
|1 WIDI to BDT
৳0.2651400937
|1 WIDI to NGN
₦3.3999667141
|1 WIDI to UAH
₴0.0898912336
|1 WIDI to VES
Bs0.21041143
|1 WIDI to PKR
Rs0.6118851152
|1 WIDI to KZT
₸1.106720738
|1 WIDI to THB
฿0.0707806697
|1 WIDI to TWD
NT$0.0649672405
|1 WIDI to AED
د.إ0.0079609273
|1 WIDI to CHF
Fr0.0017787358
|1 WIDI to HKD
HK$0.0170064496
|1 WIDI to MAD
.د.م0.0198480885
|1 WIDI to MXN
$0.0415399885