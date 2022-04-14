WickedBet Casino (WIK) Tokenomics
Welcome to WickedBet!
The Hub for crypto gambling and betting. We offer up to $50,000,000 jackpots in real-world lotto bets. We currently hold our own Casino with thousands of games to choose from! Not only that, our Sportsbook and the $WIK Web3 PvP Arena will be shortly integrated onto our bespoke platform.
We proudly present a brand-new and unique experience in the GambleFi world with our flagship product - Fully-Insured Lotto Betting on International lotteries and at a considerably lower cost than standard ticket purchasing; through our own $WIK token and other cryptocurrencies.
Why $WIK?
Holding $WIK:
- Benefit from the deflationary system that rises with platform usage.
Staking $WIK:
- Benefit from our profit sharing models.
Using $WIK:
- Discounts on our platform.
- Early Access to our currently USDT based Casino.
- A whole array of benefits in the Web3 PvP Arena.
- Higher level access within our affiliate system.
- Scaling rewards via our daily log in faucet system.
WickedBet Casino (WIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WickedBet Casino (WIK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WIK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WIK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.