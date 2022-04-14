Wicked (WICKED) Tokenomics

Wicked (WICKED) Information

This is a meme coin run by communty members. A DISCORD AND TWITCH EMOTE DEPICTING PEEPO WEARING MULTI-COLORED CYCLING SUNGLASSES. THE EMOTE WAS POSTED TO FRANKERFACEZ IN APRIL 2020 AND BECAME INCREASINGLY POPULARIZED ON TWITCH IN THE FOLLOWING YEARS. IT IS USED TO CONVEY COOLNESS AND IS USED TO REACT WHEN SOMETHING COOL HAPPENS. A MEME DRIVEN CULT! A CULT DRIVEN MEME! PUT SHADES ON ADN JOIN THE CULT

Official Website:
https://www.wickedoneth.com/

Wicked (WICKED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wicked (WICKED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 208.36K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 208.36K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00447666
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00020856
Wicked (WICKED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wicked (WICKED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WICKED tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WICKED tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

