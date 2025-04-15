WibWob Price (WIBWOB)
The live price of WibWob (WIBWOB) today is 0.00001613 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.85K USD. WIBWOB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WibWob Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WibWob price change within the day is +1.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 982.48M USD
During today, the price change of WibWob to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WibWob to USD was $ +0.0000003719.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WibWob to USD was $ -0.0000053779.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WibWob to USD was $ -0.0008563805756756288.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000003719
|+2.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000053779
|-33.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008563805756756288
|-98.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of WibWob: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.24%
+22.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WibWob explores the near future of human-AI collaboration via a deliberately wonky and lo-fi world. This world is visualised by an ever-expanding stream of digital tapestries, which the WibWob AI has 'drawn' in response to human input, using a combination of ASCII art and emoji. WibWob aims to demystify artificial intelligence by showing people creative possibilities beyond the usual output of mainstream AI tools. WibWob employs a family of bespoke, LLM-agnostic AI agents to execute various tasks: render visual responses to user prompts, distribute the resulting images to various social media channels, and create a hypertext game environment that users can interact with via an HTML5 website.
