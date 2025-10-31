WhaleAI (WHAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.16472 $ 0.16472 $ 0.16472 24H Low $ 0.173412 $ 0.173412 $ 0.173412 24H High 24H Low $ 0.16472$ 0.16472 $ 0.16472 24H High $ 0.173412$ 0.173412 $ 0.173412 All Time High $ 0.532364$ 0.532364 $ 0.532364 Lowest Price $ 0.068646$ 0.068646 $ 0.068646 Price Change (1H) +0.13% Price Change (1D) +0.51% Price Change (7D) +19.05% Price Change (7D) +19.05%

WhaleAI (WHAI) real-time price is $0.169137. Over the past 24 hours, WHAI traded between a low of $ 0.16472 and a high of $ 0.173412, showing active market volatility. WHAI's all-time high price is $ 0.532364, while its all-time low price is $ 0.068646.

In terms of short-term performance, WHAI has changed by +0.13% over the past hour, +0.51% over 24 hours, and +19.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WhaleAI (WHAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.96K$ 168.96K $ 168.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.96K$ 168.96K $ 168.96K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WhaleAI is $ 168.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WHAI is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.96K.