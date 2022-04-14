WHALE (WHALE) Information

WHALE is the omni-versal membership club for the natively digital, focused on immersing our WHALE Members in the renaissance of digital art and culture.

Powered by the club's native social token, $WHALE, and the club treasury, the WHALE Vault, WHALE delivers physical and metaversal content, information and experiences for a new generation of digital enthusiasts.

Established in 2020 by the pseudonymous WhaleShark, WHALE boasts over 25,000 members worldwide, all focused on the longer term discussion and immersion of Web 3 and the revolution of true digital asset scarcity, ownership and management.

WHALE has emerged as the largest social token community in the world funded by the most valuable collection of NFTs in the world.

Areas of focus include:

Digital Art Digital Photography Digital Music Decentralised Gaming Metaverse

