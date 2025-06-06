Westland Smart City Price (WLSC)
The live price of Westland Smart City (WLSC) today is 0.11179 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WLSC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Westland Smart City Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Westland Smart City price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Westland Smart City to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Westland Smart City to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Westland Smart City to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Westland Smart City to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Westland Smart City: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WestLand Smart City (WLSC) is a visionary initiative to build a fully sustainable smart city, located in Val Verde County, in the western part of Texas. The city will be designed with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in essential resources such as water and energy, utilizing 100% renewable sources. The governance of WestLand will be based on a direct democracy model, where all important decisions will be recorded on a blockchain, ensuring transparency, active participation, and decentralization in the decision-making process. The WLSC token will be the central unit of the WestLand ecosystem, functioning as a community governance platform and encouraging community engagement throughout all stages of the smart city's development. The WLSC token will be used for voting, crowdfunding, participation rewards, and as a tool for urban development, allowing citizens to have a voice in the creation and evolution of their city. Furthermore, WestLand Smart City will host a cryptocurrency mining industrial park, taking advantage of the existing energy infrastructure, including power transmission lines that cross the land, as well as the installation of 5G broadband, which has already been completed in the city's lands. This industrial park will provide an opportunity to integrate the digital economy with the physical infrastructure of the city, making it even more innovative and resilient. It is also important to highlight that WestLand's land is located over the Andrews Aquifer, a strategic source of groundwater, which ensures a solid foundation for the city's sustainable water resource management.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
