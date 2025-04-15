Welshare Health Token Price (WEL)
The live price of Welshare Health Token (WEL) today is 0.00637884 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.57M USD. WEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Welshare Health Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Welshare Health Token price change within the day is +15.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 245.74M USD
During today, the price change of Welshare Health Token to USD was $ +0.00086967.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Welshare Health Token to USD was $ -0.0026501509.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Welshare Health Token to USD was $ -0.0035293879.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Welshare Health Token to USD was $ -0.034665145050523396.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00086967
|+15.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026501509
|-41.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0035293879
|-55.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.034665145050523396
|-84.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Welshare Health Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.80%
+15.79%
+11.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welshare Health is developing a decentralized app to help patients personalize how they contribute to AI-driven medical research by leveraging web3 technologies. Data silos within the healthcare industry lead to inefficiencies in clinical trial recruitment and understanding patient behavior insights. Simultaneously, individuals have little control over how their health data is used, and often do not benefit directly from participating in research studies. Welshare Health connects patient communities directly with medical research, addressing the inefficiencies of traditional research models and empowering individuals to take control of their health data, while earning rewards and accessing personalized health offers.
