WELL3 ($WELL) Information WELLAIOS, the next-gen AI Operating System Decentralized AIOS is a next-gen AI Operating System (AIOS) that works across different platforms, devices, and industries. It lets anyone create, deploy, and manage AI agents—no coding needed. With decentralized governance and token-based ownership, users stay in control, not big corporations. Developers can contribute AI tools and knowledge while earning rewards, creating a fully open and scalable AI ecosystem. Official Website: https://well.eco/ Buy $WELL Now!

WELL3 ($WELL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WELL3 ($WELL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 821.69K $ 821.69K $ 821.69K Total Supply: $ 42.00B $ 42.00B $ 42.00B Circulating Supply: $ 6.58B $ 6.58B $ 6.58B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.24M $ 5.24M $ 5.24M All-Time High: $ 0.00279651 $ 0.00279651 $ 0.00279651 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012479 $ 0.00012479 $ 0.00012479 Learn more about WELL3 ($WELL) price

WELL3 ($WELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WELL3 ($WELL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $WELL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $WELL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $WELL's tokenomics, explore $WELL token's live price!

