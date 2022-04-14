WELL3 ($WELL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into WELL3 ($WELL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
WELL3 ($WELL) Information

WELLAIOS, the next-gen AI Operating System Decentralized AIOS is a next-gen AI Operating System (AIOS) that works across different platforms, devices, and industries. It lets anyone create, deploy, and manage AI agents—no coding needed. With decentralized governance and token-based ownership, users stay in control, not big corporations. Developers can contribute AI tools and knowledge while earning rewards, creating a fully open and scalable AI ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://well.eco/

WELL3 ($WELL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for WELL3 ($WELL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 821.69K
Total Supply:
$ 42.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 6.58B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.24M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00279651
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00012479
WELL3 ($WELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WELL3 ($WELL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $WELL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $WELL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $WELL's tokenomics, explore $WELL token's live price!

$WELL Price Prediction

Want to know where $WELL might be heading? Our $WELL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.