WeFi Price (WFI)
The live price of WeFi (WFI) today is 0.46157 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.00M USD. WFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WeFi price change within the day is -0.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.66M USD
During today, the price change of WeFi to USD was $ -0.0013683157000593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WeFi to USD was $ +0.0392168796.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WeFi to USD was $ +0.0162008762.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WeFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0013683157000593
|-0.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0392168796
|+8.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0162008762
|+3.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.34%
-0.29%
-1.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WeFi is an innovative financial ecosystem that seamlessly integrates custodian and self-custody wallets, crypto-collateralized cards, and neobank services with advanced AI-driven compliance and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK). Built to simplify global transactions, remittances, and asset management, WeFi bridges the gap between decentralized and traditional finance. With features like on-chain identity solutions and behavior-based compliance for financial institutions, WeFi creates a secure, user-friendly platform for interacting with crypto and fiat, empowering both individuals and institutions in a borderless financial future. At the heart of the ecosystem is the WFI token, facilitating effortless transactions, rewards, and fees. Used for remittances and stablecoins management, WeFi brings Web3 innovation to the real world—combining privacy, security, AI-enhanced compliance, and a frictionless user experience that no other platform offers.
|1 WFI to VND
₫11,835.11637
|1 WFI to AUD
A$0.7292806
|1 WFI to GBP
￡0.3461775
|1 WFI to EUR
€0.4061816
|1 WFI to USD
$0.46157
|1 WFI to MYR
RM2.0355237
|1 WFI to TRY
₺17.5581228
|1 WFI to JPY
¥66.0783612
|1 WFI to RUB
₽37.9595168
|1 WFI to INR
₹39.7042514
|1 WFI to IDR
Rp7,692.8302562
|1 WFI to KRW
₩655.6371065
|1 WFI to PHP
₱26.3233371
|1 WFI to EGP
￡E.23.54007
|1 WFI to BRL
R$2.7001845
|1 WFI to CAD
C$0.6415823
|1 WFI to BDT
৳56.0761393
|1 WFI to NGN
₦740.8798541
|1 WFI to UAH
₴19.0536096
|1 WFI to VES
Bs32.77147
|1 WFI to PKR
Rs129.470385
|1 WFI to KZT
₸239.0286402
|1 WFI to THB
฿15.4949049
|1 WFI to TWD
NT$14.9364052
|1 WFI to AED
د.إ1.6939619
|1 WFI to CHF
Fr0.3738717
|1 WFI to HKD
HK$3.5771675
|1 WFI to MAD
.د.م4.2741382
|1 WFI to MXN
$9.277557