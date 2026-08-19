WEED Token Price Today

The live WEED Token (WEED) price today is $ 0.00100275, with a 1.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100275 per WEED.

WEED Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 116,495, with a circulating supply of 116.17M WEED. During the last 24 hours, WEED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.0010094 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.502099, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WEED moved -0.20% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.59.

WEED Token (WEED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.50K$ 116.50K $ 116.50K Volume (24H) $ 4.59$ 4.59 $ 4.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.50K$ 116.50K $ 116.50K Circulation Supply 116.17M 116.17M 116.17M Total Supply 116,165,474.052571 116,165,474.052571 116,165,474.052571

The current Market Cap of WEED Token is $ 116.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.59. The circulating supply of WEED is 116.17M, with a total supply of 116165474.052571. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.50K.