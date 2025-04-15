Web 3 Dollar Price (USD3)
The live price of Web 3 Dollar (USD3) today is 1.048 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.93M USD. USD3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Web 3 Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Web 3 Dollar price change within the day is +0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 40.00M USD
During today, the price change of Web 3 Dollar to USD was $ +0.00052983.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Web 3 Dollar to USD was $ +0.0051695744.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Web 3 Dollar to USD was $ +0.0090352272.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Web 3 Dollar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00052983
|+0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0051695744
|+0.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0090352272
|+0.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Web 3 Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.05%
+0.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USD3 is a fully asset-backed currency (“RToken”) created on the Reserve protocol. RTokens feature onchain asset-backing, revenue sharing, overcollateralization and mint/redemptions, governed by RSR stakers. The native web 3 currency. A low-risk yield-bearing USD stablecoin built on DeFi markets. Governance should prioritize safety and stability, seeking highly-rated stables and DeFi platforms. Earn the DeFi rate any time you're in stables.
