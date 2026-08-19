WeatherXM Price Today

The live WeatherXM (WXM) price today is $ 0.00810995, with a 20.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current WXM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00810995 per WXM.

WeatherXM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 212,964, with a circulating supply of 26.26M WXM. During the last 24 hours, WXM traded between $ 0.00652472 (low) and $ 0.0081317 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.00446604.

In short-term performance, WXM moved -0.17% in the last hour and +0.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 135.84.

WeatherXM (WXM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 212.96K$ 212.96K $ 212.96K Volume (24H) $ 135.84$ 135.84 $ 135.84 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 811.06K$ 811.06K $ 811.06K Circulation Supply 26.26M 26.26M 26.26M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WeatherXM is $ 212.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 135.84. The circulating supply of WXM is 26.26M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 811.06K.