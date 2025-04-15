WaykiChain Governance Coin Price (WGRT)
The live price of WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) today is 0.00043316 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WGRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WaykiChain Governance Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WaykiChain Governance Coin price change within the day is -0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of WaykiChain Governance Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WaykiChain Governance Coin to USD was $ -0.0001251232.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WaykiChain Governance Coin to USD was $ -0.0002039328.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WaykiChain Governance Coin to USD was $ -0.0003688637433970724.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001251232
|-28.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002039328
|-47.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003688637433970724
|-45.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of WaykiChain Governance Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
-0.41%
-7.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WaykiChain Governance Coin(WGRT), the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform. The platform provides decentralized collateral lending services for users worldwide. WGRT holders can participate in the adjustment of system parameters and the governance of system operation rules, which is an important part of the DeFi Ecosystem. WUSD, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to USD, is developed based on the core layer of the WaykiChain public chain. In the DeFi Ecosystem, anyone can conduct collateral lending and governance through the chain, which is transparent and open.
