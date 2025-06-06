WaxFusion Staked WAX Price (LSWAX)
The live price of WaxFusion Staked WAX (LSWAX) today is 0.02344087 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LSWAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WaxFusion Staked WAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WaxFusion Staked WAX price change within the day is -5.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LSWAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LSWAX price information.
During today, the price change of WaxFusion Staked WAX to USD was $ -0.00135519497978821.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WaxFusion Staked WAX to USD was $ -0.0016138452.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WaxFusion Staked WAX to USD was $ +0.0062941689.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WaxFusion Staked WAX to USD was $ -0.009832562673730306.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00135519497978821
|-5.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016138452
|-6.88%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0062941689
|+26.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.009832562673730306
|-29.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of WaxFusion Staked WAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.02%
-5.46%
-12.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WaxFusion is an open-source liquid staking protocol on WAX Blockchain. When users deposit WAX into the protocol, they receive a liquid staked token called LSWAX. The funds deposited by users are used for staking, and CPU rentals; both of which result in a majority of earned WAX being shared with LSWAX holders. The protocol also incentivizes liquidity on WAX, by allocating a portion of earned rewards to LP farms once per week.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LSWAX to VND
₫616.84649405
|1 LSWAX to AUD
A$0.0358645311
|1 LSWAX to GBP
￡0.0171118351
|1 LSWAX to EUR
€0.0203935569
|1 LSWAX to USD
$0.02344087
|1 LSWAX to MYR
RM0.0989204714
|1 LSWAX to TRY
₺0.9207573736
|1 LSWAX to JPY
¥3.3654057059
|1 LSWAX to RUB
₽1.8105727988
|1 LSWAX to INR
₹2.0131019156
|1 LSWAX to IDR
Rp378.0784954561
|1 LSWAX to KRW
₩31.7626132587
|1 LSWAX to PHP
₱1.3042500068
|1 LSWAX to EGP
￡E.1.1636047868
|1 LSWAX to BRL
R$0.1308000546
|1 LSWAX to CAD
C$0.0318795832
|1 LSWAX to BDT
৳2.8651775401
|1 LSWAX to NGN
₦36.5691636522
|1 LSWAX to UAH
₴0.9713896528
|1 LSWAX to VES
Bs2.27376439
|1 LSWAX to PKR
Rs6.6140758792
|1 LSWAX to KZT
₸11.959531874
|1 LSWAX to THB
฿0.7648755881
|1 LSWAX to TWD
NT$0.7020540565
|1 LSWAX to AED
د.إ0.0860279929
|1 LSWAX to CHF
Fr0.0189871047
|1 LSWAX to HKD
HK$0.1837764208
|1 LSWAX to MAD
.د.م0.2144839605
|1 LSWAX to MXN
$0.4491270692