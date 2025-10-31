Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00529307 $ 0.00529307 $ 0.00529307 24H Low $ 0.00673213 $ 0.00673213 $ 0.00673213 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00529307$ 0.00529307 $ 0.00529307 24H High $ 0.00673213$ 0.00673213 $ 0.00673213 All Time High $ 0.01712062$ 0.01712062 $ 0.01712062 Lowest Price $ 0.00486369$ 0.00486369 $ 0.00486369 Price Change (1H) -3.57% Price Change (1D) -14.59% Price Change (7D) -10.31% Price Change (7D) -10.31%

Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) real-time price is $0.00530861. Over the past 24 hours, WAVE traded between a low of $ 0.00529307 and a high of $ 0.00673213, showing active market volatility. WAVE's all-time high price is $ 0.01712062, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00486369.

In terms of short-term performance, WAVE has changed by -3.57% over the past hour, -14.59% over 24 hours, and -10.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.31M$ 5.31M $ 5.31M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.31M$ 5.31M $ 5.31M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Waveform by Virtuals is $ 5.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAVE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.31M.