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The live Wave Swap price today is 0 USD.WAVE market cap is 23,390 USD. Track real-time WAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Wave Swap price today is 0 USD.WAVE market cap is 23,390 USD. Track real-time WAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Wave Swap Price (WAVE)

Unlisted

1 WAVE to USD Live Price:

$0.00002341
$0.00002341$0.00002341
-3.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wave Swap (WAVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:56:39 (UTC+8)

Wave Swap Price Today

The live Wave Swap (WAVE) price today is $ 0, with a 3.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAVE.

Wave Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,390, with a circulating supply of 999.25M WAVE. During the last 24 hours, WAVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00397888, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAVE moved -- in the last hour and -20.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wave Swap (WAVE) Market Information

$ 23.39K
$ 23.39K$ 23.39K

--
----

$ 23.39K
$ 23.39K$ 23.39K

999.25M
999.25M 999.25M

999,248,699.090068
999,248,699.090068 999,248,699.090068

The current Market Cap of Wave Swap is $ 23.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAVE is 999.25M, with a total supply of 999248699.090068. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.39K.

Wave Swap Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00397888
$ 0.00397888$ 0.00397888

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-3.16%

-20.29%

-20.29%

Wave Swap (WAVE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wave Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wave Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wave Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wave Swap to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.16%
30 Days$ 0-46.60%
60 Days$ 0-64.26%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Wave Swap

Wave Swap (WAVE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WAVE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wave Swap (WAVE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wave Swap could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wave Swap will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WAVE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wave Swap Price Prediction.

What is Wave Swap (WAVE)

$WAVE is the infrastructure token of WaveTek, powering private swaps, confidential staking, and future protocol integrations within a privacy-preserving DeFi stack on Solana. WaveTek is designed to enable secure, composable financial applications by integrating privacy primitives directly into decentralized finance, while maintaining the speed, scalability, and composability of the Solana ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Wave Swap

What is the live trading price of Wave Swap today?

The current trading price of Wave Swap stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for WAVE?

WAVE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Wave Swap?

In the last 24 hours, Wave Swap has seen a price movement of -3.16%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Wave Swap traded in today?

Within the past day, Wave Swap fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wave Swap

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:56:39 (UTC+8)

Wave Swap (WAVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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