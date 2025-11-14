WaterMinder’s mission is to raise awareness and importance of hydration. For more than a decade, we’ve been helping people stay hydrated.

Since its launch, our app has taken the world by storm, with over 5 million downloads and counting. It’s been honored with prestigious accolades, including the App Store Editor’s Choice Award and being named Apple’s Best of 2019 App. The app has earned glowing features in top publications and outlets like The New Yorker, Women’s Health, Glamour, TechCrunch, Mashable, Lifehacker, and The Telegraph, to name a few. Its widespread recognition and user-friendly design have made it a go-to tool for millions, including high-profile users like Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and a Dubai prince, showcasing its universal appeal and impact.

Beyond its success in the app world, we’ve expanded our mission with the release of the Hydration Guide book, empowering users to live healthier lives.

The app’s versatility shines through its availability across multiple platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, visionOS, and Android.

We’re thrilled to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in health and technology.