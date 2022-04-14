Waterfall (WATER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Waterfall (WATER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Waterfall (WATER) Information Waterfall is a highly scalable and highly decentralised BlockDAG EVM-compatible Layer 1 protocol. Waterfall was built based on Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. It provides a high-performance ecosystem for developing decentralised applications (DApps).Waterfall challenges the trilemma of scalability, decentralisation and security by dramatically increasing scalability, rivalling and exceeding the scalability of conventional centralised platforms like VISA. Official Website: https://waterfall.network Whitepaper: https://waterfall.network/wp-content/themes/waterfall/downloads/Whitepaper.pdf Buy WATER Now!

Waterfall (WATER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Waterfall (WATER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 449.58K $ 449.58K $ 449.58K Total Supply: $ 25.58B $ 25.58B $ 25.58B Circulating Supply: $ 3.39B $ 3.39B $ 3.39B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.39M $ 3.39M $ 3.39M All-Time High: $ 0.01187502 $ 0.01187502 $ 0.01187502 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00013265 $ 0.00013265 $ 0.00013265 Learn more about Waterfall (WATER) price

Waterfall (WATER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Waterfall (WATER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WATER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WATER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WATER's tokenomics, explore WATER token's live price!

WATER Price Prediction Want to know where WATER might be heading? Our WATER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WATER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!