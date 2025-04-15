Waterfall Governance Price (WTF)
The live price of Waterfall Governance (WTF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 36.45K USD. WTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Waterfall Governance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Waterfall Governance price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 62.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WTF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WTF price information.
During today, the price change of Waterfall Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Waterfall Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Waterfall Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Waterfall Governance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Waterfall Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
+0.09%
-1.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Waterfall DeFi is a platform that offers risk diversification through tranching a portfolio of yield generating DeFi assets. Waterfall is one of the first platforms to deliver traditional tranching methodology to DeFi, enabling more conservative DeFi users to safer, fixed, and predictable yields while also providing products for higher risk-tolerant users for greater potential yields. All this is done through the Waterfall Protocol, a yield aggregation logic which redistributes a yield and principal from a selected pool of DeFi Yielding assets according to priority, arranged from highest (Senior Tranche), to the lowest (Junior Tranche). Users in the Senior Tranche receives the distributions first at a predetermined, fixed yield. Junior Tranche users receives the distributions the last, in return receiving a much higher potential variable yield should the portfolio of DeFi assets perform as intended. Through the process of tranching, Waterfall DeFi can offer two layers of diversification (portfolio concentration and prioritization of payments), and creating organic leveraging within a portfolio/product without the need for external funding markets. Waterfall is bringing exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the offerings across the space and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands.
