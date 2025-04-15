waterbear Price (WATERBEAR)
The live price of waterbear (WATERBEAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 40.00K USD. WATERBEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key waterbear Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- waterbear price change within the day is -5.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.95M USD
During today, the price change of waterbear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of waterbear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of waterbear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of waterbear to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of waterbear: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-5.81%
-3.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
meet waterbear: the microscopic, chonky gummy space tank that literally cannot be killed. extreme heat? nope. 6,000 atmospheres of pressure? nope. 30 years without water? nope. bitcoin crashes? hope not, but nope. live tiny, die never. the ultimate survivor now powers desci as its meme coin—think doge, but for science. waterbear is here to make science fun and unstoppable. join the unstoppable revolution.
