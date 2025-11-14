WatchDogs is the first NFT marketplace built natively on the INK blockchain. From the early days of the network, we’ve been empowering creators and collectors through NFT trading, staking, stats, and AI tools. Focused on innovation and community, WatchDogs brings utility, culture, and discovery together — making INK the home of next-gen NFTs. With our AI agents, staking rewards, and deep integration into the INK ecosystem, we’re here for the long game.