watch it grow Price Today

The live watch it grow (SEEDCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 24.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEEDCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEEDCOIN.

watch it grow currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 126,362, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SEEDCOIN. During the last 24 hours, SEEDCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00263622, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEEDCOIN moved +5.64% in the last hour and -49.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.55K.

watch it grow (SEEDCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 126.36K$ 126.36K $ 126.36K Volume (24H) $ 31.55K$ 31.55K $ 31.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 126.36K$ 126.36K $ 126.36K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of watch it grow is $ 126.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.55K. The circulating supply of SEEDCOIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 126.36K.