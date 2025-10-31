Wasder (WAS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00004098 $ 0.00004098 $ 0.00004098 24H Low $ 0.00004106 $ 0.00004106 $ 0.00004106 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00004098$ 0.00004098 $ 0.00004098 24H High $ 0.00004106$ 0.00004106 $ 0.00004106 All Time High $ 0.0615$ 0.0615 $ 0.0615 Lowest Price $ 0.00002437$ 0.00002437 $ 0.00002437 Price Change (1H) -0.02% Price Change (1D) -0.07% Price Change (7D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) -0.05%

Wasder (WAS) real-time price is $0.00004099. Over the past 24 hours, WAS traded between a low of $ 0.00004098 and a high of $ 0.00004106, showing active market volatility. WAS's all-time high price is $ 0.0615, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002437.

In terms of short-term performance, WAS has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -0.07% over 24 hours, and -0.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wasder (WAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.48K$ 24.48K $ 24.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.00K$ 41.00K $ 41.00K Circulation Supply 597.08M 597.08M 597.08M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wasder is $ 24.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAS is 597.08M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.00K.