Wasabot Price Today

The live Wasabot (BOT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOT.

Wasabot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 551,981, with a circulating supply of 927.10M BOT. During the last 24 hours, BOT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00707837, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOT moved -- in the last hour and +1.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 577.53.

Wasabot (BOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 551.98K$ 551.98K $ 551.98K Volume (24H) $ 577.53$ 577.53 $ 577.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 595.39K$ 595.39K $ 595.39K Circulation Supply 927.10M 927.10M 927.10M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wasabot is $ 551.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 577.53. The circulating supply of BOT is 927.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 595.39K.