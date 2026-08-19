Wasabi Cheese Price Today

The live Wasabi Cheese (WASABI) price today is $ 0, with a 6.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current WASABI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WASABI.

Wasabi Cheese currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 168,018, with a circulating supply of 922.10M WASABI. During the last 24 hours, WASABI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00136621, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WASABI moved -0.20% in the last hour and -32.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.05K.

Wasabi Cheese (WASABI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.02K$ 168.02K $ 168.02K Volume (24H) $ 4.05K$ 4.05K $ 4.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.02K$ 168.02K $ 168.02K Circulation Supply 922.10M 922.10M 922.10M Total Supply 922,101,429.766195 922,101,429.766195 922,101,429.766195

The current Market Cap of Wasabi Cheese is $ 168.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.05K. The circulating supply of WASABI is 922.10M, with a total supply of 922101429.766195. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.02K.